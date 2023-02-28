REBOOT

DRC: Can Gécamines rise from the ashes?

By Louise Rozès Moscovenko
Posted on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 11:00

A worker at the Grande Cimenterie du Katanga, located in Likasi, the third largest city in the mining province of Katanga, 120 km west of provincial capital Lubumbashi © Gwenn Dubourthoumieu for JA

Corruption, bad contracts, judicial imbroglios...Gécamines is trying to break with its past. Although President Tshisekedi and the new general management are striving to turn the public company around, many obstacles remain.

The era of Albert Yuma, appointed by former president Joseph Kabila and who remained at the head of Gécamines for more than a decade, seems long gone. DRC President Félix Tshisekedi has led a vast clean-up operation, which began at the end of 2021 with a management makeover. But this new team inherited a heavy liability.

