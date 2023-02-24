Algeria: A political assessment of Tebboune, three years on

Stroll along the Rue Didouche-Mourad (formerly Rue Michelet), stop off at Place Maurice-Audin and then at the Grande Poste. Look around you. It’s February 2023, and not so long ago, these emblematic squares in Algiers saw, every Friday, millions of people gather together to express their disapproval of a fifth term for the incumbent president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, thereby demanding an end to the system as they knew it.