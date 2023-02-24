on the vestiges

Algeria: A political assessment of Tebboune, three years on

By Farid Alilat, Farid Alilat
Posted on Friday, 24 February 2023 13:41

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune speaks during a government meeting in Algiers on January 19, 2023. © ALGERIAN PRESIDENCY/Anadolu Agency via AFP

With two years remaining in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's mandate, a recap of his tenure is now in order. In terms of power, a new Algeria appears on course, but for some Algerians, the country is steeped in confusion.

Stroll along the Rue Didouche-Mourad (formerly Rue Michelet), stop off at Place Maurice-Audin and then at the Grande Poste. Look around you. It’s February 2023, and not so long ago, these emblematic squares in Algiers saw, every Friday, millions of people gather together to express their disapproval of a fifth term for the incumbent president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, thereby demanding an end to the system as they knew it.

