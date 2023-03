Some of Zimbabwe’s major national projects that came under the auspices of Mnangagwa are:

the upgrade of Beitbridge Border Post

the Gwayi-Shangani Dam that will provide water to Bulawayo’s residents

the Mbudzi Traffic Interchange

the expansion of the Hwange Thermal Power Plant

the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport expansion and

the Harare-Beitbridge road dualisation.

“It is evident that [they] will use these as evidence of the economic transformation that they have been able to achieve so far and thus it will be their political trump card,” says Stevenson Dhlamini, an economist and a senior lecturer at the National University of Science and Technology of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.