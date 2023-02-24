Nigeria 2023: Dismal turnout of women candidates discredits decades-old national gender policy

“Nigeria no be kitchen o”, one Twitter user wrote.
By Olayide Oluwafunmilayo Soaga
Posted on Friday, 24 February 2023 13:48
When Khadijah Okunnu Lamidi last year declared her intention to run in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election, many Nigerians threw jabs at her.
“Nigeria no be kitchen o”, one Twitter user wrote.
“The sad truth is that a woman can’t handle Nigeria but I respect her for her bold move,” said another.
Such comments revealed the widespread prejudice about women being unfit for certain roles.
