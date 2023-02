After President Goodluck Jonathan was announced winner of the 2011 election, Nigeria witnessed post-election violence that left about 800 people dead mostly in the north where General Muhammadu Buhari has a cult following. In a bid to forestall a recurrence, the National Peace Committee was set up comprising some of the most respected Nigerians.

Some of the prominent members of the peace committee include General Abdulsalami Abubakar (former head of state); Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar (the Sultan of Sokoto); Aliko Dangote (Africa’s wealthiest man); and Matthew Kukah (Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto).