He’s just been named the chairman at Transparency International’s International Council (TI), an organisation he knows well—he founded the TI office in Nairobi in 1999, right before he ascended to the top post as anti-corruption czar for president Mwai Kibaki’s administration. That was before he fled the country in 2005 in fear for his life.
John Githongo, re-engaging Kenya’s digital generation
John Githongo is a man on the move—we speak early in the morning as he admits that he’s sidelined coffee for his beloved masala tea.