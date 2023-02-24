Coffee with

John Githongo, re-engaging Kenya’s digital generation

By Laura Angela Bagnetto
Posted on Friday, 24 February 2023 14:26

Kenyan former anti-corruption head John Githongo has been named chairman of Transparency International’s International Council

John Githongo is a man on the move—we speak early in the morning as he admits that he’s sidelined coffee for his beloved masala tea.

He’s just been named the chairman at Transparency International’s International Council (TI), an organisation he knows well—he founded the TI office in Nairobi in 1999, right before he ascended to the top post as anti-corruption czar for president Mwai Kibaki’s administration. That was before he fled the country in 2005 in fear for his life.

