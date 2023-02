On 28 January, in a show of utter defiance, armed bandits lit bonfires a few kilometres from a public meeting where Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki was talking tough against cattle rustling in Baringo county’s Tiaty constituency.

Their act left many Kenyans speechless including some of the top government officials who had accompanied Kindiki on a tour of northern Kenya to reassure residents of improved security following increased banditry attacks.

On the same day in neighbouring Turkana County, a group of armed men shot and injured three people hours after the CS had addressed a public baraza in Turkana South constituency.