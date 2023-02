Gunmen shot Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party candidate in Enugu East, and his personal assistant before setting their vehicle ablaze on Wednesday night, police said in a statement.

At least eight police officers have been killed over the past week in the region, with the police blaming the proscribed separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for the killings. The group denies the allegation.