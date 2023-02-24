Nigeria 2023: 10 things to know about the presidential election 

18 candidates – 17 men and one woman – are running to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, the former military dictator who is term-barred after he’d have completed eight years in office on 29 May 2023.

However, the top three frontrunners include Bola Tinubu, 70, a former governor and candidate of Buhari’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC); former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 77, of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Peter Obi, 61, a businessman and former governor, who is running on the Labour Party platform.