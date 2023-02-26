Nigerians are voting to elect a new president out of 18 candidates, comprising 17 men and one woman. The three favourites are Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.
Nigeria 2023: Large turnout as voters defy obstacles to elect president, lawmakers
Violence in several areas, problematic voting materials, and polling stations’ poor punctuality partly marred voting day for the Nigerians who went to the ballot boxes to elect a new president and federal lawmakers. But many waited patiently to cast their votes, recording a seemingly impressive turnout in most cities on Saturday.