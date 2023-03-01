“I think we’re still very, very early on in our journey,” Nakhla told The Africa Report in mid-February, a fortnight after the announcement of Chimera Abu Dhabi’s $200m acquisition of a 22% stake in MNT-Halan, which offers multiple financial solutions.
Egypt: Nakhla, CEO of 2023’s first African unicorn MNT-Halan, just getting warmed up
MNT-Halan CEO and co-founder Mounir Nakhla took the first step towards building a financial ecosystem over 12 years ago. After the company became Africa’s first unicorn this year and Egypt’s first-ever private tech firm to break above $1bn, he’s anything but complacent, gearing up to realise further ambitions, including tapping a new market on the continent.