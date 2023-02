According to the latest figures from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Tinubu polled 572,606 while Obi got 582,454.

Tinubu, who has ruled Lagos directly and indirectly since 1999, was projected to win the state which is Nigeria’s commercial capital. Some APC loyalists also disrupted elections in areas such as Surulere, Eti Osa and Oshodi/Isolo.

However, Obi, who enjoys a huge following among urban youths, evangelicals and his Igbo kinsmen, still went on to win the election in the state.

Obi even defeated Tinubu in Ikeja local government area where Tinubu has been casting his vote since 1999.