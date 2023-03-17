South Africa: Government sends wrong signal for electric vehicles, warns auto industry

“In that white paper, we map how our journey could look like in terms of … [EVs] and charging infrastructure. We’ve had a lot of conversations,” VWSA MD and CEO Martina Biene told The Africa Report.

Biene explained that the first step for South Africa’s trajectory in EV production will be to create a framework that, at least, does not penalise the import of EVs. “Because it will start with imports and lower numbers to ramp here in South Africa.”

While there were a lot of expectations for the EV sector on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech delivered on 22 February, he was silent on South Africa’s EV framework. He announced tax incentives pertaining to solar installations for both households and businesses.