No new candidates have emerged since President Joe Biden announced last week that he’d chosen Indian-American Ajay Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard, to take charge of the 79-year-old bank. David Malpass, President Donald Trump’s nominee, will step down by the end of June.
Africa going along with US pick for World Bank lead, Ajay Banga
Africa is so far following the rest of the developing world in lining up behind the pick of the US to lead the World Bank despite global calls for more diverse representation atop international financial institutions.