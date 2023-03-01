The IMF is pressing Kenya to implement a sound fiscal space by cutting expenditures while collecting more revenues, part of the conditions for the continuity of the 38-month budgetary support programme.
Kenya: Budget cuts may weigh on economy by stalling infrastructure projects
Kenya’s budget cuts fronted by President William Ruto’s administration is set to delay, or even halt the progress of the East African country’s major infrastructure projects as the government moves away from spending on areas considered of lower priority.