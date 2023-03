RMB, the corporate and investment bank in the FirstRand stable, has set up a US representative office in New York to help facilitate deals between the US and sub-Saharan Africa, the bank says.

The corporate and investment bank’s move comes after US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen conducted a weeklong visit to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa in January. During her tour, Yellen said America’s Africa strategy recognises that the continent will shape the future of the global economy.