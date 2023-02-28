Nigeria’s opposition, international observers fault election as Tinubu coasts to victory 

Additionally, some international observer groups scored INEC low on the conduct of the election, which witnessed violence and poor execution. However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the exercise as its candidate, Bola Tinubu, coasts to victory.

Based on some of the results released officially, Tinubu has 5.4 million votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP has just over 4 million. The Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who enjoys a large following among urban youths, has 2.2 million votes while 4th place candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has over 1.3 million votes, mainly from his home state of Kano.