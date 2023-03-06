Russia in Africa

Africa, a springboard for Yevgeny Prigozhin?

By Mathieu Olivier
Posted on Monday, 6 March 2023 14:19

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, in St. Petersburg on 9 August 2016. © JA editing: Metzel Mikhail/Tass/ABACA

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's Wagner group, is banking on his presence on the continent to score more points with Vladimir Putin. Wagner's anti-French activities form part of the Kremlin's strategy.

On 25 January, one of the workers tasked with maintaining the Wagner group’s digital presence begins their day by posting an ad on VK, the Russosphere’s social media platform. The action is harmless, the gesture mechanical. From St Petersburg, this employee repeats this action daily, like thousands of other people around the world. They probably don’t know much about Africa, and may not have even heard of Mali, Burkina Faso or CAR. For them, this ‘post’ is just a task.

Malaria “is not so bad”

The page on which he posted has almost 420,000 followers. The title of the ad is ‘Vacancies at PMC Wagner’. “Recruitment to Africa continues, there are many vacancies,” says the Russian-language publication.

