Standard Bank, Absa, Nedbank…who are the main players in South Africa’s banking sector?

With inflation, unemployment, interest rates, and power cuts all shooting up in a sluggish economy, South Africa’s banks “can rely on their prudent risk management, improved liquidity, and solid capital buffers to weather the tough conditions”, Moody’s says in a note released on Tuesday 21 February.
The outlook for South Africa’s banking sector remains stable despite a volatile macroeconomic environment, according to Moody’s Investors Service.