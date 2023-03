In his first act as chairman of the newly revamped House Foreign Affairs panel on Africa, Republican John James of Michigan last week introduced legislation denouncing South Africa’s recent joint maritime exercises with the Russian and Chinese navies. The resolution calls on the Biden administration to conduct a “thorough review” of bilateral relations in the wake of recent South African actions, including the country’s refusal to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the UN.

