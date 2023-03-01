Nigeria 2023: Big politicians lose big in parliamentary polls

At least seven serving state governors lost the race to represent their senatorial districts in Nigeria’s parliamentary elections which were held on 25 February, an unprecedented turn of events that analysts say should help deepen the country’s democracy.

The governors of Benue and Plateau states in north-central Nigeria; Abia and Enugu in the south-east; and Cross River, Taraba, and Kebbi in the south-south, north-east, and north-west respectively all failed to secure enough votes to get seats in the National Assembly.