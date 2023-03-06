Patrice Talon has ambitions to conquer the West African sky and would like to compete with regional air hubs Dakar (Air Senegal) and Abidjan (Air Ivoire). The two heads of state have already been discussing the launch of a Beninese national airline,where Rwandair will be the strategic partner.
What you need to know about Paul Kagame’s upcoming state visit to Benin
Rwandan president Paul Kagame will soon be the guest of his Beninese counterpart in Cotonou, according to our sources. Economic and military issues will be at the heart of this state visit to Benin in April, which should mark a new stage in the already good relations between Rwanda and Benin. The programme is still under preparation, but some aspects of the visit have already been discussed.