President Félix Tshisekedi appoints Guy Robert Lukama Nkunzi to head Gécamines

A little more than a year after having upset the management committee of Gécamines, the Congolese state’s armed wing in the mining sector in DRC, President Félix Tshisekedi has made new appointments.

According to a statement delivered on Congolese national radio and television on Tuesday, 28 February, Nkunzi has been appointed chairman of the Gécamines board of directors.

Elevating competence, expertise and good citizenship

A new general manager – Placide Kala Basidiwa – and two deputy general managers – Jacques Masangu (financial matters and shareholdings) and Ludovic Monga (mining operations and geological heritage development) – have also been appointed.

These decisions have been taken, according to the media address, “upon review of the qualifications of those concerned, and in the interest of time and necessity, in response to the government’s proposition”. It should be noted that Sama Lukonde Kyenge, the prime minister of DRC, is also a former director of Gécamines.

$580m gone

The presidency of Gécamines was previously held by Alphonse Kaputo Kalubi, who had been appointed to the post in December 2021. He took over from Albert Yuma Mulumbi, who had held the position since 2010.

The long struggle between President Tshisekedi’s teams and those close to his predecessor, Joseph Désiré Kabila, which led to the departure of Albert Yuma Mulumbi – who had been unstoppable at Gécamines during his leadership of the Congolese employers’ association during the 2010s – had not closed the chapter on the former mining manager’s difficulties.

READ MORE DRC: Gécamines and the missing millions

An audit of Gécamines’ accounts in May 2022, conducted by the Inspection générale des finances (IGF), had uncovered more than $580m that had vanished into thin air, suspecting a “misappropriation of public funds”. Faced with these astronomical sums, the IGF recommended “a new team of Gécamines’ representatives, giving priority to competence, expertise, and civic-mindedness”, as we reported in mid-February.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Nkunzi, the new PCA of Gécamines, is a veteran of DRC’s mining sector, as well as an often sought after banking advisor. Since October 2015, he has been chairman of the board of Bank of Africa DRC, the Congolese subsidiary of the Moroccan-based BOA.

Straddling mining and finance

A late-1990s graduate of the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium in International Economics (Bachelor’s) and Finance (Master’s), Nkunzi began his banking career with Belgolaise, before joining Banque commerciale du Congo (BCDC) in the mid-2000s.

From 2006-onwards, he branched out into mining, as managing director of AngloGold Ashanti in DRC, from mid-2006 to September 2014, during which time he also chaired BCDC’s board of directors.

READ MORE DRC: Albert Yuma removed as president of Gécamines

Since 2014, Nkunzi has been an executive director of Fimosa Capital, the major shareholder (86%) of Mongbwalu Gold Mines, formerly known as Ashanti Goldfields Kilo. During his leadership, he was approached by Gécamines in mid-2018 as chief transformation officer, before being promoted to the company’s board of directors in June 2019.

In addition, since July 2021, he has also chaired the board of directors of the Société congolaise pour le traitement du terril de Lubumbashi (STL), one of Gécamines’ main assets.