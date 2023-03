Last year, Zambia cancelled a $1.2bn contract with China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic and Technical Cooperation (CJIC) to reconstruct and expand the 327km-long dual carriageway stretching from Lusaka to Copperbelt and mineral-rich northwest provinces.

The road accounts for about 42% of Zambia’s road traffic volume, and is Southern Africa’s sole corridor to DRC and a major link to East Africa.

Under the revised deal, the reconstruction works include the rehabilitation of a 45km road extending to the Copperbelt province and bypassing the provincial capital, Ndola.