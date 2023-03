Lobby group Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) demands that the current power tariffs be lowered to boost the industry in the East African nation.

The tug-of-war means one of the two sides will eventually get the short end of the stick.

On the one hand, lower tariffs will further squeeze the coffers of the struggling power distributor, which sunk into a KSh1.1bn (nearly $265m) net loss by last December, largely due to power cuts and a depreciating shilling.