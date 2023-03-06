Trafigura falls victim to $500m fraud scandal

Even though Trafigura is well known on the continent where it is active in trading raw materials and oil products, it still managed to get screwed. The global trading behemoth ($318.5bn in turnover and $7bn in net profit in 2022), has taken legal action against Prateek Gupta, an Indian metals tycoon and the “head” of a group of companies (including TMT Metals and UIL Malaysia), whom he accuses of having sold him shipments of fake nickel.