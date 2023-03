Ahead of Netanyahu’s visit, independent reports by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch described certain Israeli ideologies, such as Zionism, as discriminatory regarding Palestinians. African countries had been voting in favour of resolutions that went against such ideologies.

In 2002, after heavy criticism and campaigns led by pro-Palestinian African leaders such as Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi and South Africa’s Nelson Mandela, Israel lost its observer status at the AU and relations between the continent and the Jewish state worsened.