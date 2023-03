Although Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), was defeated in the 25 February election, the performance of the party in the polls has buoyed up the chances of their governorship candidates.

Obi, 61, secured 6.1 million votes to finish third in the presidential election, behind the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar who got 6.9 million votes. Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress polled 8.7 million votes to emerge the president-elect.