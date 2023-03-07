South Africa: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet as crises grow

Ramaphosa raised the axe and purged several veteran ministers who are his most strident political foes, such as Lindiwe Sisulu (tourism), Phumulo Masualle (public enterprises), Maite Nkoana-Mashabane (women) and Nathi Mthethwa (sports and culture).

Two strongmen in his cabinet who are engaged in open warfare over the lucrative political control of Eskom, the power utility – Gwede Mantashe (energy minister) and Pravin Gordhan (public enterprises) – were left untouched at a time when critics urged their firing or clipping of wings.