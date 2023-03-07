Musical chairs

South Africa: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet as crises grow

By Ray Mwareya
Posted on Tuesday, 7 March 2023 10:55

File photo of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. (JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet on Monday night, firing some stalwart foes. He appointed a new vice president and an electricity minister on the day an alleged money-laundering scandal drew his name deeper into controversy, and Eskom announced more powerplant breakdowns.

Ramaphosa raised the axe and purged several veteran ministers who are his most strident political foes, such as Lindiwe Sisulu (tourism), Phumulo Masualle (public enterprises), Maite Nkoana-Mashabane (women) and Nathi Mthethwa (sports and culture).

Two strongmen in his cabinet who are engaged in open warfare over the lucrative political control of Eskom, the power utility – Gwede Mantashe (energy minister) and Pravin Gordhan (public enterprises) –  were left untouched at a time when critics urged their firing or clipping of wings.

