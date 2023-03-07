When on 29 May 1999 Bola Tinubu was being inaugurated as the Governor of Lagos State at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Ikoyi; Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour was a 16-year-old high school student of Ecole Artive Berlin, Paris.
Nigeria: ‘We will end Tinubu’s mafia empire in Lagos’ – Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour
For 23 years, Bola Tinubu has ruled Lagos State directly and indirectly as the undisputed godfather. However, the new kid on the block, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), appears to be on the verge of upending Tinubu’s dynasty in Nigeria’s commercial capital. He tells The Africa Report how he plans to achieve the seemingly impossible.