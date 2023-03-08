lack of transparency

Ghana: Economic woes deepen over debt swap debacle, Eurobonds decline

By Kent Mensah
Posted on Wednesday, 8 March 2023 14:20

The Ghanaian cedi has been awarded the 'title' of the continent's worst performing currency in 2022. © Adobe Stock

Ghana’s failure to meet a self-imposed deadline to restructure its bilateral debt by the end of February has led to a sharp decline in its Eurobonds, the lowest level in nearly three months. This leaves the West African nation in a critical stage in dealing with its economic woes triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ghana has about $13bn worth of dollar-denominated international bonds. Recent data from Bloomberg shows that its 2032 dollar bonds slumped to 36.69 cents last Wednesday, the least since 5 January. They traded near 39 cents as recently as two weeks ago.

