The fact that the election result is contested will make it harder to find lenders willing to brave the uncertainty. “Legal challenges to the election outcome are credit negative because they may delay the formation of a functioning government that can address Nigeria’s pressing credit challenges,” writes Lucie Villa, senior credit officer at Moody’s, in a note.
Nigeria: Tinubu’s contested win signals further pressure on public finances
Economists fear the policy settings communicated by Nigerian president-elect Bola Tinubu are likely to aggravate the country’s already strained public finances.