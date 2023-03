A Tanzanian-registered tanker capsized and sunk in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh in January, according to Tanzanian media. The Anil was reportedly owned by Amir Kashiani of Iran under the recognised organisation dubbed ‘Royal Classification Society’.

Suspicions remain, however, as US sanctions against Iran continue to hinder robust commerce – Iran and Tanzania trade reached $70m in 2022, according to a statement made by Iranian Ambassador to Tanzania Hossein Alvandi Bahineh in January.