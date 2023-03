The new board at the Kenya Revenue Authority sent five commissioners packing late last month, including Githii Mburu, who had served as the commissioner general since July 2019. His tenure, which had been extended from three to five years, was set to expire in June 2024. KRA Board Chairman Anthony Mwaura released a statement saying Mburu “resigned to pursue personal interests”.

In his place, the board appointed Rispah Simiyu, who had been serving as commissioner of domestic taxes, to lead the organisation in an acting capacity, while Pamela Ahago filled his vacant seat as acting commissioner.