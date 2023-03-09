No more imports

Has Algeria really achieved fuel self-sufficiency?

By Yara Rizk
Posted on Thursday, 9 March 2023 14:57

The Hassi Messaoud field, owned by Algerian state-owned group Sonatrach, is expected to produce 60,000 barrels of crude per day and nearly 2 million cubic meters of gas. Billel Bensalem/App/NurPhoto via AFP.

Algeria is now self-sufficient in the production of all oil derivatives – at least, this is what the president of the Hydrocarbon Regulatory Authority (ARH), Rachid Nadil, claimed on local radio Chaine 2 at the end of February. With that in mind, Algiers has now given itself until the end of the year to abandon fuel imports.

Since 2011, the country has been importing nearly $2.2bn worth of oil per year, according to former Sonatrach boss Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour.

