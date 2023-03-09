Since 2011, the country has been importing nearly $2.2bn worth of oil per year, according to former Sonatrach boss Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour.
Has Algeria really achieved fuel self-sufficiency?
Algeria is now self-sufficient in the production of all oil derivatives – at least, this is what the president of the Hydrocarbon Regulatory Authority (ARH), Rachid Nadil, claimed on local radio Chaine 2 at the end of February. With that in mind, Algiers has now given itself until the end of the year to abandon fuel imports.