The Africa Report sits down with Thierry Vallet, the Founding Executive and Acting CEO of AfrAsia Bank, to talk about the bank’s potential and plans, the Mauritian banking sector, and Africa’s growth prospects.
Mauritius: AfrAsia looks to capitalise on AfCFTA – CEO & founder Vallet
Mauritius’ AfrAsia Bank announced that AFG Holding (AFG) had reached an agreement with the National Bank of Canada, IBL Ltd, and other minority shareholders to collectively acquire a 74.48% stake in the Port Louis-based bank. How will the bank fare after the acquisition?