Mauritius: AfrAsia looks to capitalise on AfCFTA – CEO & founder Vallet

By Kervin Victor
Posted on Friday, 10 March 2023 10:25

Thierry Vallet, the Founding Executive and Acting CEO of AfrAsia Bank (photo: supplied)

Mauritius’ AfrAsia Bank announced that AFG Holding (AFG) had reached an agreement with the National Bank of Canada, IBL Ltd, and other minority shareholders to collectively acquire a 74.48% stake in the Port Louis-based bank. How will the bank fare after the acquisition?

The Africa Report sits down with Thierry Vallet, the Founding Executive and Acting CEO of AfrAsia Bank, to talk about the bank’s potential and plans, the Mauritian banking sector, and Africa’s growth prospects.

