Ethiopia asks US to reinstate AGOA trade benefits

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) terminated Ethiopia’s participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) program effective 1 January 2022, accusing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government of “gross violations” of human rights. In a 3 March letter to USTR chief Katherine Tai, Ethiopia’s US lobby firm argues that the country has addressed US concerns through its November peace deal with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and deserves to be let back in.

