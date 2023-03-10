Ethiopia asks US to reinstate AGOA trade benefits

Up in arms over fish in Kenya’s far north
At times, Turkana county in Kenya’s far north might as well exist in its own world, separate from the rest of the country, particularly the ... cosmopolitan glitter of Nairobi. For the myriad of pastoral communities here, traditional ways prevail. Animals signify wealth and social status, especially manliness. The Turkana is one such tribe boasting a proud pastoral lineage. Important life events, such as weddings or births, still revolve around rituals requiring the slaughter or exchange of animals.