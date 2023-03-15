Ranking Breakdown

Top 500 Companies: A year of rebound as cumulative turnover hits $661bn

By Pierre-Olivier Rouaud
Posted on Wednesday, 15 March 2023 17:14

A fanfare of recovery is how our ranking of the top 500 African companies might be best described. For this 24th edition, which covers 2021, our cumulative continental turnover for the ranking has jumped 11.76%.

Standing at $661.37bn, the turnover of Africa’s Top 500 is at the highest level since 2014 when it recorded $690.5bn. Nothing, however, matches 2012, which remains a high-water mark for the Top 500 with $757bn worth of earnings.

