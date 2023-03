“It’s a trap and it makes it easy for the [Rwandan] government regime to eliminate those who are deemed bad apples by the government back home,” Cleophas Habiyaremye tells The Africa Report in Maputo.

The chairman of the Association of Rwanda Refugees in Mozambique has criticised a new extradition agreement between Kigali and Maputo, saying the deal would facilitate the persecution of exiled Rwandan refugees in Mozambique.

The bilateral extradition and mutual legal assistance agreement was signed earlier this month and covers past and future crimes and sentences.