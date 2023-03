Citizens without the Ghana Card will not be eligible for a voter ID card according to the proposal introduced to parliament by the election management body.

The commission says it will no longer rely on an age-old guarantor system where a registered voter could vouch for the citizenship and age of a prospective voter.

“The challenges with the guarantor system are two-fold: it opens the door for registered voters or guarantor contractors to guarantee and vouch for persons who are less than 18 years. Secondly, it allows the guarantors to vouch for persons who are not citizens. Such unqualified persons use the guarantor system door to try to get onto the register,” EC chairperson Jean Mensa told parliament at the end of February.