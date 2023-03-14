The island nation of 1.3 million people saw its economy contract by more than 14% in 2020, its biggest decline since 1980 compounded by the worst health crisis in its post-colonial history. The hospitality industry, the country’s principal source of foreign currency, has been particularly hard hit, with tourism contracting by 78.6% in 2020 and another 21.8% in 2021.
Mauritius struggles to reset its economy post Covid
With general elections just two years away, the government of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has its work cut out as it tries to revive one of the African economies worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic while delivering on a slew of costly promises, including a substantial increase in old-age pensions.