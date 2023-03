Mohamed Bouzoubaâ has decided. A little more than a year after the remarkable IPO of the Moroccan group Travaux Généraux de Construction de Casablanca (TGCC), its boss has chosen to turn again to the market to finance the immediate needs of the company, rather than to the banking sector.

Accompanied by ValorisCorporate Finance, Capital Trust Finance and CFG Finance, the company launched at the end of February the issue of 500 million dirhams (44.5 million euros) of commercial paper.