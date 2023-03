In the two weeks between the presidential poll and the initial date of the governorship election, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s campaign launched a media blitzkrieg for his re-election for another four-year term.

On television, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila took out paid advertisements where he urged Lagos people to vote for the governor “who understands the place and promise of Lagos”. On social media, the governor and his aides ramped up engagements with netizens, highlighting the administration’s achievements over the past four years and soliciting cooperation.