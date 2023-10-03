Black Hawk Down

The Battle of Mogadishu: A Somali perspective, 30 years later

By Mohamed Sheikh Nor

Posted on October 3, 2023 13:14

At the book launch of ‘The Battle of Mogadishu’ by Mohammed Abdi Elmi, in the Somali capital some 30 years after the event, the audience watched a short video of what happened on that fateful day in October, 1994. (Mohamed Sheikh Nor)
The 30th anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu, known as ‘Black Hawk Down’ is perceived in a different light in Somalia in a new book by a Somali soldier who was there.

Some 30 years after the event of the battle for Mogadishu that changed US foreign policy forever, Mohammed Abdi Elmi launched a book in the Somali capital titled The Battle of Mogadishu.

A witness to the events, Elmi had served as a special assistant to General Mohammed Farah Aidid, and he said he wrote the book to document the painful events witnessed in Somalia’s capital city.

