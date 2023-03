While the East African Community spokesperson has not responded to questions from The Africa Report on the renewal of the six-month mandate, Angola is stepping in, according to a social media post from the office of the Angolan presidency.

The office of Angola’s president in a Facebook post on 11 March announced that the country will deploy a unit whose objective will be to “secure the areas of M23 and protect members of the ad hoc verification mechanism.”

Angola President Joao Lourenço, who is the chairman of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), has been leading one of the initiatives to broker peace in DRC.