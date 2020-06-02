George Floyd: Malcolm X’s visionary speech in Africa

1/3:Je condamne fermement le meurtre de #GeorgeFloyd, survenu aux #EtatsUnis aux mains d'agents des forces de l'ordre. Je présente mes plus sincères condoléances à la famille du défunt ainsi qu’à tous ses proches. https://t.co/9SxU2r0zy2
— Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) May 29, 2020
South Africa: Trade with the US likely to get foggy
In six months’ time the world’s gaze will be trained on what is gearing up to be a contentious and hotly contested presidential election in the US. Irrespective of who emerges victorious between the incumbent President Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee Joe Biden, South Africa needs to start thinking about what it stands to lose – or gain – from the new administration’s stance.