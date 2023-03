America’s first Black vice president is scheduled to travel to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia from 25 March to 2 April to discuss “regional and global priorities”, including “our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine”, according to a readout from her office.

She is expected to meet with the presidents of all three countries – Nana Akufo-Addo, Samia Suluhu Hassan and Hakainde Hichilema – the latter two whom she hosted at the White House shortly after their elections ushered in a spirit of democratic renewal.