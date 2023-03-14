Fertile Territory

Kanga Potash plans fertiliser partnership for Republic of Congo project, CEO says

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 14 March 2023 13:18

Preparatory work at the Kanga Potash project in the Republic of Congo. Photo supplied.

Kanga Potash is in partnership talks with a fertiliser industry operator over its project in the Republic of Congo, CEO Achim Strauss tells The Africa Report.

The partnership will “bring industrial know-how” in building and operating the planned facility in Kouilou province near Pointe Noire, Strauss says. It would involve the unnamed player taking an equity stake which may be between 20% and 50%. Agreement may be secured in the next three to six months, he adds.

