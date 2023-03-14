The partnership will “bring industrial know-how” in building and operating the planned facility in Kouilou province near Pointe Noire, Strauss says. It would involve the unnamed player taking an equity stake which may be between 20% and 50%. Agreement may be secured in the next three to six months, he adds.
Kanga Potash plans fertiliser partnership for Republic of Congo project, CEO says
Kanga Potash is in partnership talks with a fertiliser industry operator over its project in the Republic of Congo, CEO Achim Strauss tells The Africa Report.