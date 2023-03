After describing the 25 February presidential election as “the polar opposite of transparency, fairness and integrity”, “the worst electoral fraud in Nigeria’s recent history” and “an attempt to disenfranchise the Nigerian people through the four horsemen of democracy’s doom [bribery, voter intimidation, insecurity and vote rigging]”, NADECO USA formally severed its ties with Tinubu.

Its executive director, Lloyd Ukwu, is urging Nigerians and their foreign stakeholders to “absolutely reject the hasty, hollow and illegitimate result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC]”, which he accuses of “duplicity”.