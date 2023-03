As the largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa, with a GDP representing a quarter of the continent’s and two-thirds of that of ecowas, Nigeria places 32 companies among the top 100 groups in West Africa.

In 2021, thanks to a cumulative turnover of $53 billion, the Lagos giants generated more than half the revenues of all West African companies — some $96bn — in our exclusive ranking of the top 500 African companies.